First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 30.2% per year over the last three years.

FCVT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,095. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

