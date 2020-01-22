First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust Strategic Income ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:FDIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

