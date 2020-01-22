First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

FIXD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. 251,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $53.22.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.