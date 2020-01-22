First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,962. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

