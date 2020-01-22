FirstCash (FCFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

