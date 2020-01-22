Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. 299,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

