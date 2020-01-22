Flash (FLASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $1.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.03534995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00204296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00130618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

