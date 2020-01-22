Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

FLR stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 1,554,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,026. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,555.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,428,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,183,000 after buying an additional 4,160,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after buying an additional 1,742,362 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter worth $27,013,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,284,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after buying an additional 720,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.