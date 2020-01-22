FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,148.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $245,148.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,949,829,593 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.