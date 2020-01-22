Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3655 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Fortis has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 71.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. 221,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Howard Weil raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

