FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Up 9.8% This Week

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $500,069.00 and $52,335.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, KuCoin and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.