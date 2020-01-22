Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $458,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

