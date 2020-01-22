Fountain Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Fountain has a market cap of $1.22 million and $102,648.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.03513958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00130539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

