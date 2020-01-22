Frank C. Sullivan Sells 58,000 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:RPM opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

