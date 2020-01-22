Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

FSB stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

FSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

