Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF remained flat at $$9.73 on Wednesday. 99,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,927. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

