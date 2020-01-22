Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE FT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 39,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,236. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

