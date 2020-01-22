Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Franks International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franks International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franks International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $888.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. Franks International has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

