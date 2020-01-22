Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.50 ($90.12).

Several analysts have commented on FRA shares. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €71.14 ($82.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.37. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

