Friendz Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Friendz has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $58,418.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, DragonEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. In the last week, Friendz has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,404,456 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

