Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.45 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 168.52% from the stock’s previous close.

MBAIF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. CIBT Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.96%.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

