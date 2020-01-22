Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Funko reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FNKO. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Funko has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $794.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Funko by 7,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

