Fusion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Liquid and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000268 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,455.78 or 0.97660578 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

