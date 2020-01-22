FuzzBalls Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $22,172.00 and $3.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00673837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007796 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

