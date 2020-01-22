FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZEUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.26 million, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

