FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Conn’s Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CONN. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth $249,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 75.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

