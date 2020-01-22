FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Issued By G.Research

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

