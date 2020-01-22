FY2020 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

NYSE BIG opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 73.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

