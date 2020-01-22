FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Corp Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.89 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

TSE ERF opened at C$7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$7.32 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.