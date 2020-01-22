FY2020 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

