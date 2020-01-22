FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Altus Midstream Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Altus Midstream in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altus Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.