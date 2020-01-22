FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Cut by Cormark

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Algoma Central in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central stock opened at C$12.65 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$12.27 and a twelve month high of C$14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.20 million.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.