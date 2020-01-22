G.Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.70. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million.

INDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gabelli assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $125,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.