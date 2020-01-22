Galactrum Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Galactrum has a total market cap of $10,658.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.01260358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053137 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00216204 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072937 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum.

Galactrum Coin Trading

Galactrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

