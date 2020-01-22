GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.44 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC and BitBay. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $19,957.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00671879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007622 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, BitBay, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

