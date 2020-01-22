Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report sales of $287.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.10 million and the highest is $288.20 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $303.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $172,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.