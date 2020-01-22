GAPS (GAP) Achieves Market Cap of $63.10 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, GAPS has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $63.10 million and approximately $759,987.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00072783 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053370 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,704.28 or 1.00393843 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033832 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001608 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

