Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $23,140.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $23,140.00 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,775,913 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

