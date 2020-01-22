GCN Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $54.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $7.50 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $99,184.00 and $54.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00670985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007737 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000515 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

