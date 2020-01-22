GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.80 ($24.19) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.70 ($31.05).

G1A traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €28.24 ($32.84). 536,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.33. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.79.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

