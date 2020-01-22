Gemini Dollar Trading Up 0% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011670 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $38.68 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,098,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

