Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0003

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a market cap of $297,902.00 and approximately $4,284.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gems Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,160,794,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

