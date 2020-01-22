Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Up 27.4% This Week

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $12,450.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

