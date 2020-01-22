General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Position Lifted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the quarter. General American Investors makes up 10.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 2.72% of General American Investors worth $26,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 2,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,261. General American Investors Company Inc has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

