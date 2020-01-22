General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.16.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

