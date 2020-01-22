General Dynamics (GD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $183.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.53. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.16.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

