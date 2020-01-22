General Electric (GE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY19 guidance at $0.55-0.65 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.