General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

