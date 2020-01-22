GeoCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $603,963.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $603,963.00 and approximately $2,941.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00660724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00052894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000909 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007961 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

