GET Protocol Trading 8% Lower This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $31,300.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003826 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.46 or 0.05452867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

